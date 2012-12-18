By Isabell Witt
LONDON Dec 18 Private equity owner Apax will
hand over British medical courier Marken to lenders this week,
losing 600 million pounds ($972 million) of the investment it
made in the company three years ago, people close to the process
said.
The lenders will take over the business in a so-called
pre-pack administration process - a pre-arranged debt
restructuring through the UK court - which is expected to take
place by Friday.
Marken, which ships vaccines and blood from clinical trials
around the world, has struggled with too much debt and a drop in
earnings, the people said, amid competition from other logistics
groups and lower levels of research and development spending by
large pharma groups.
Apax declined to comment.
An attempt to sell the business to an unnamed U.S. firm
failed over the summer due to difficulties putting new financing
in place and lenders to Marken, including Lloyds Banking Group
, decided to take it over instead.
After a turnaround of the business, the lenders will try
again to sell it in the next two to four years, the people
added.
OVERPAID
Apax bought Marken in December 2009 for almost 1 billion
pounds in what was one of the first buyouts completed after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The UK-headquartered private equity firm was viewed as
having overpaid for the business after making a last-minute
all-equity bid for it, trumping a bid by Hellman & Friedman.
The buyout was later backed by a 365 million pounds debt
package, solely underwritten by Lloyds, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. It was the largest private equity debt deal
and the largest sole underwriting by a bank in 2009.
Lenders are not taking a haircut on the existing debt, but
its two loan facilities will be rolled into one tranche with no
debt repayments until maturity to take away the pressure of cash
going out of the company.
Lenders are also putting in place a new 25 million pound
loan ranking senior to the existing debt for working capital
purposes.