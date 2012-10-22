FOREX-Dollar steadies, sterling hit briefly post London attack
* Sterling falls sharply at start of Asian day, before recovering
NEW YORK Oct 22 The dollar rallied against the Japanese yen on Monday, hitting its highest level since mid-July on raised expectations of more monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan when it meets next week.
The dollar hit a high of 79.87, its highest since July 12. It last traded at 79.84, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election