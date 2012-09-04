LONDON, Sept 4 Sterling rose against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after UK services PMI data came in stonger than forecast, adding to speculation the UK economy may be emerging from recession.

The pound rose to a two-week high against the dollar of $1.5910 from around $1.5878 before the data was released.

The euro dropped to a session low of 79.03 pence, down around 0.25 percent on the day.

December gilt futures pared gains by more than 10 ticks after the release of stronger than expected British services PMI data, and was trading 17 ticks up on the day at 121.00 at 1443 GMT.

The data was inadvertently published by Reuters a day early. (Reporting by Nia Williams and David Milliken, editing by Anirban Nag)