MUMBAI, July 13 Indian sugar futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday to hit the highest level in more than 18 months, lifted by an improvement in demand and as scanty rainfall in key growing areas raised concerns over output.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.77 percent at 3,162 rupees ($57.08) per 100 kg at 1005 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,165 rupees earlier in the day.

* "There is good demand from traders. They think 4.5 million tonnes quota is lower than demand. It can be easily sold," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp swings in prices and ensure adequate supply.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose by 5 rupees to 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In Maharashtra and Karnataka, dry weather is hurting cane crop. There are concerns about yields," Jain said.

* Late monsoon rains over two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

* Monsoon in India, the world's leading producer of some farm products, has been 23 percent below average since the four-month season began on June 1.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

* New York sugar futures firmed up in early trade on Friday as dealers digested the latest update on top producer Brazil's harvest progress where rains have caused delays.

($1 = 55.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)