July 9 Japan topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Vietnam and Pakistan, while Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia led the bottom list with negative returns. Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/quh25w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/puh25w) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/vuh25w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)