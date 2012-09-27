LONDON, Sept 27 The yield on 10-year Spanish
bonds fell to a session low on Thursday as markets prepared for
Spain to announce details of a new budget, with some traders
electing to close out their bets on a further selloff.
Spain was set to announce economic reforms and a tight 2013
budget, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having
Brussels impose conditions on any request for an international
bailout.
"I think there is some short covering ahead of this press
conference that is going to start soon.... my guess is they
don't want to be short Spain. (There is) some speculation Rajoy
may ask for a bailout over the weekend," a trader said.
The 10-year yield fell to 5.97 percent, down
11 basis points on the day and unwinding part of a steep rise
seen in the previous session.