LONDON Dec 2 German government bonds edged up on Friday with hopes that euro zone leaders may be moving closer to a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis leading to an outperformance versus other safe-haven assets.

Bunds have outperformed 10-year Treasuries by some 25 basis points since Wednesday and 10-year Gilts by around 20 basis points. "Bunds have massively outperformed Treasuries and Gilts the last couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it looks like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries," said a trader.

Peripheral bonds were expected to remain supported after yields fell sharply on Thursday after better-than-expected Spanish and French bond sales and with markets hoping -- despite past disappointments -- next week's EU Summit will produce a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.

President Nicolas Sarkozy has called for a new treaty incorporating tougher budget discipline, a European Monetary Fund to support countries in difficulty and decisions in the euro area taken by majority vote instead of unanimity.

He will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Monday to outline joint proposals to put to the Dec.9 summit .

December Bund futures were 11 ticks higher at 134.99, although off levels seen in after hours trade on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year yields were half a basis point lower at 2.13 percent.

After a weaker-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims number on Thursday, markets will be watching the key non-farm payrolls report.

With expectations for a rise, a weak number could spur a rally in U.S. Treasuries, which would pull Bunds higher too.