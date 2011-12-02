* Italian, Spanish yields fall further

* Leaders seen with crisis resolution plan

* Bunds edge lower but outperform Treasuries

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 2 Yields on bonds issued by Italy and Spain continued to fall on Friday on a growing belief that euro zone leaders may be moving closer to a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet on Monday to outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break for the 12-year-old single currency..

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has bolstered expectations that the bank may offer new liquidity measures next week after global central banks acted to provide cheaper dollar funding.

Italian 10-year government bond yields had already retreated below 7 percent and were another 16 basis points lower at 6.59 percent, while the 10-year Spanish spread over Bunds has collapsed around 40 basis points.

Traders saying "fast money" accounts were covering short positions ahead of year-end.

"There is the possibility of disappointment but it does seem that there's a deeper understanding of the severity of the problems by the politicians," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate strategist at Evolution Securities.

"Any treaty changes are going to involve a lot of bargaining...so even if there's a broad agreement, it's a fairly long process."

Although edging lower on the day, Bunds have rallied along with the periphery this week, outperforming both 10-year Treasuries and Gilts since Wednesday and narrowing the premium investors demand to hold German paper rather than 10-year U.S. paper to 3 basis points from around 25 basis points.

"Bunds have outperformed Treasuries and Gilts the last couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it looks like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries," said a trader.

Evolution's Afseth added that any orderly solution to the debt crisis, even if it cost Germany, would be better than a "descent into absolute, complete chaos."

Sarkozy has called for a new treaty incorporating tougher budget discipline, a European Monetary Fund to support countries in difficulty and decisions in the euro area taken by majority vote instead of unanimity.

But Merkel warned on Friday that a resolution to the euro zone crisis will take years and market expectations for grand solutions have been consistently disappointed over the last two years.

December Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at 134.83 in choppy trading with benchmark 10-year yields a basis point higher at 2.147 percent.

"We see potential for the 10-year spread against Bunds to move back to positive territory," said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger.

"We see a little more headroom for Bunds going into weekend as the preference for liquidity and safety prevails, but beware of a (U.S.) payrolls setback."

After a weaker-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims number on Thursday, markets will be watching the key non-farm payrolls report.

With expectations for a rise after stronger-than-expected private sector jobs data earlier this week, a weak number could spur a rally in U.S. Treasuries, which would pull Bunds higher too.