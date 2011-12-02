* Italian, Spanish yields fall further

* Leaders seen with crisis resolution plan

* Bunds rally, outperform Treasuries, French debt

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 2 Yields on bonds issued by Italy and Spain fell on Friday and looked set to retreat further before key euro zone policy meetings next week on a growing belief the region's leaders may be moving closer to a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.

Benchmark German Bunds also rallied with some traders covering short positions going into the weekend amid some wariness that upcoming decisions to tackle the debt crisis might fail to meet expectations.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on Monday to outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break for the 12-year-old single currency.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has also bolstered expectations that the bank may offer new liquidity measures at its policy meeting on Thursday after global central banks acted to provide cheaper dollar funding.

"There's a degree of optimism in the market and that's translating into tighter spreads," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a strategist at Lloyds Bank.

"The market is starting to price in the whole package -- the EU summit plus the ECB reaction but there's a big question mark on what the ECB can deliver. (ECB President Mario) Draghi might limit his reaction until after the EU summit."

Italian 10-year government bond yields retreated further below 7 percent to a two-week low of 6.49 percent. The spread over Bunds tightened by as much as 25 basis points on the day to 435 bps before rewidening to settle at 471 bps as Bunds rose further in late trade.

Spanish 10-year yields were last down 12 bbps on the day at 5.67 percent. Their spread over Bunds has collapsed around 65 bps since Wednesday on the belief that policymakers were now acting with a greater sense of urgency to tackle the crisis.

"The ECB is the key. We remain risk-on and see spreads narrowing, especially for Spain, as we going into the 8th (when the ECB meets)," Georgolopoulos said.

The ECB has been under increasing pressure to be the lender of last resort for debt-burdened states or at least be more aggressive in its bond purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds to lower their borrowing costs.

Some market participants urged caution over the outcome of next week's meetings, given that market expectations for grand solutions have been consistently disappointed in the two years since the crisis began.

"There is the possibility of disappointment but it does seem that there's a deeper understanding of the severity of the problems by the politicians," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate strategist at Evolution Securities.

"Any treaty changes are going to involve a lot of bargaining ... so even if there's a broad agreement, it's a fairly long process."

Although peripheral bond markets had pulled bank from the brink, in the longer-term markets were still likely to be looking for common euro zone bond issuance, one trader said.

German Bunds have rallied along with the periphery this week, outperforming both 10-year Treasuries and Gilts since Wednesday and narrowing the premium investors demand to hold German paper rather than 10-year U.S. debt to 3 basis points from around 25 basis points.

"Bunds have outperformed Treasuries and Gilts in the last couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it looks like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries," another trader said.

December Bund futures were up 63 ticks on the day d at 135.51 in choppy trading with benchmark 10-year yields four bps higher at 2.09 percent.

"We see potential for the 10-year spread against Bunds to move back to positive territory," said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger.