REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
LONDON, July 31 Bund futures fell on Wednesday as traders made way on their books for a sale of 30-year German bonds later in the day.
"We have the 30-year bond auction today so it's possibly a bit of concession going into that," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 21 ticks down at 142.24 with German 30-year yields 2 basis points up at 2.50 percent.
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.