LONDON, July 31 Bund futures fell on Wednesday as traders made way on their books for a sale of 30-year German bonds later in the day.

"We have the 30-year bond auction today so it's possibly a bit of concession going into that," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 21 ticks down at 142.24 with German 30-year yields 2 basis points up at 2.50 percent.