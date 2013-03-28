China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, March 28 The Canadian dollar on Thursday touched its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month after data showed that the Canadian economy grew 0.2 percent following the weakest two quarters since the 2008-09 recession.
The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0145 versus the U.S. dollar, stronger than C$1.0157, or 98.45 U.S. cents immediately before the data. But the currency quickly gave back all of those gains.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.