* April synthetic quoted at $16 under WTI

* WCS quoted at $34.75 under

* Syncrude pushes back Coker 8-3 turnaround to fix 8-1

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian light synthetic crude prices sank on Friday as Syncrude Canada Ltd pushed back planned maintenance on one major processing unit so it could work on another, and as several refineries conducted repairs and upkeep, market sources said.

Light synthetic crude for April delivery last sold for $16 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with about $11 under WTI on Thursday and in the low single digits under at the start of the month.

Syncrude Canada, one of the two largest Canadian oil sands projects, said on Friday it pushed back about 45 days of planned maintenance on the 100,000 barrels Coker 8-3 beyond April.

That was because it extended unplanned work on Coker 8-1 to 30 days following a small fire at the northern Alberta site last week.

The move countered any upside impact that may have come from the full restart on Friday of Enbridge Inc's 318,000 bpd Line 14/64 pipeline in the U.S. Midwest after a five-day outage.

Tight pipeline space and surging production have combined in recent months to widen spreads for Canadian light and heavy crude grades.

Another oil sands plant, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's 110,000 bpd Horizon project, is expected to restart by the end of this month after going off line due to problems with a fractionation unit at the start of February, the company has said.

Among refineries, Suncor Energy Inc said this week it was conducting "operational process work" at its 135,000 bpd Edmonton, Alberta, refinery.

ConocoPhillips reported a compressor failure at the 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, plant, a major buyer of Canadian heavy crude.

The company also began what is expected to be a six-week turnaround at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

April Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $34.75 a barrel under WTI, about a $1 wider discount than on Thursday.