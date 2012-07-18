LONDON, July 18 Benchmark carbon credits backed
by the United Nations plunged 11 percent to a fresh record low
on Wednesday, taking a cue from a sharp drop in European Union
emissions allowances amid uncertainty about an EU supply curb
plan, traders said.
The front-year certified emissions reductions (CERs)
hit a record low of 2.92 euros ($3.57) in early
trading, down nearly 11 percent from Tuesday's close.
In the EU carbon market, the benchmark emissions allowance
was trading down 6.4 percent at 7.19 euros at 0642
GMT.
Traders attributed the fall in carbon prices to news late on
Tuesday that the European Commission will not provide detail
about the number of allowances that could be withheld from the
oversupplied market when it unveils a set of proposals on July
25.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)