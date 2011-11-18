PRAGUE Nov 18 Czech power for the next working day rose due to lower winds in the region while power curve prices fell as oil recovered only slightly after an almost 4 percent fall a day before, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 63.60 euros ($85.95) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market from 61.00 euros on Wednesday, when it was last traded because of a holiday in the Czech Republic.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind power production Germany is set to fall with average output expected at 790 MW, a decrease of 290 MW compared to today.

The German 1360 MW Grohnde nuclear power plant is also expected to go out for maintenance over the weekend and solar power production was forecast to increase only slightly, it said.

Further along the curve, December contract was 75 cents down to 54.65 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed 25 cents down at 53.25 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract shed 37 cents to 54.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

France's Alstom said it may challenge the decision by Poland's top utility PGE to pick a $3.5 billion bid by three Polish firms as best bidders to build two new power units at its Opole coal-fired facility.

Romania will shut down its first reactor at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavode on Nov.20 at around 1100 GMT for maintenance, the plant's operator Nuclearelectrica said.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 84.33 euros from 69.09 euros. Electricity for Saturday fell to 234.27 zlotys ($71.43) from 280.84 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange.

Czech market operator OTE cleared its day ahead auction at 51.65 euros, almost 17 percent down from the Friday delivery prices, because of lower weekend demand.

Brent crude oil futures rallied to around $109 on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and after posting steep losses in the previous session, but analysts and traders said the risk remained to the downside given the economic weakness in Europe.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, plunged more than 3 percent to 9.34 euros a tonne at 1439 GMT as traders became increasingly fretful that the euro zone crisis will spur weaker demand and increase supply of credits. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) ($1 = 3.280 Polish Zlotys)

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)