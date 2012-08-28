Aug 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Best Buy Co Inc granted Richard Schulze, its estranged founder, access to its books on Monday after several weeks of acrimony, putting the onus on him to firm up a possible takeover bid for the struggling electronics retailer.

* M&T Bank Corp, the regional lender part-owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is buying Hudson City in one of the biggest bank deals since the crisis.

* Ireland's Ryanair has asked at least six airlines to operate alternative services on some Aer Lingus routes, as it seeks regulatory approval for a $850 million takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.