Sept 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The board of Xstrata is expected to give its view of Glencore International Plc's latest offer on Friday, sealing the fate of what would be mining's biggest ever deal, the Telegraph reported.

* Sharp Corp's stock jumped on Friday after a local media report said the cash-strapped Japanese display maker was in talks to make U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp its biggest shareholder. However, Sharp denied the report.

* Affinia Group Inc, a maker of replacement auto parts, is set to go on the block in coming weeks and could fetch $1 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.