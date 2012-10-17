Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Sprint Nextel Corp, which agreed to sell a 70
percent stake to Softbank Corp for $20.1 billion, has
no immediate plans to take over Clearwire Corp,
Bloomberg reported citing people with direct knowledge of the
situation.
* BP Plc has set a deadline of Thursday for all bids
for its stake in TNK-BP Holding OAO, in a move
expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR,
and from Kremlin-controlled NK Rosneft' OAO, the
Telegraph reported.
* Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of
funds raised in an initial public offering of one of
London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets, Bumi Resources
Minerals, the Financial Times reported.
* The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms
minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro,
following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing
to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi SA.
* Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced
talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms
group for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom
International, part of the Chinese state-controlled
conglomerate, the Financial Times reported