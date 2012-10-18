Oct 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Sprint Nextel Corp is negotiating a deal that would
give it control of its partner Clearwire Corp without
the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* In a move that will dismay industry executives openly
critical of EU competition policy, Joaquín Almunia, the bloc's
antitrust enforcer, is pressing Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
to sell off spectrum as a condition for clearing its proposed
1.3 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) takeover of France Telecom
SA's Orange Austria, the Financial Times reported.* The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi Plc, Samin Tan,
faces questions over whether he was working on a controversial
"divorce deal" with the mining group's Indonesian backers months
before it was announced, reported the Telegraph.* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has
inked India's biggest commercial real estate acquisition deal,
which will give it 50 percent stake in a Bangalore builder-owned
portfolio of three business parks for $200 million, reported the
Economic Times.