Oct 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Sprint Nextel Corp is negotiating a deal that would
give it control of its partner Clearwire Corp without
the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* In a move that will dismay industry executives openly
critical of EU competition policy, Joaquín Almunia, the bloc's
antitrust enforcer, is pressing Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
to sell off spectrum as a condition for clearing its proposed
1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) takeover of France Telecom
SA's Orange Austria, the Financial Times reported.* West African-focused iron ore producer Sundance Resources
Ltd has received a long-awaited letter from China
Development Bank, or CDB, indicating its financial support for a
proposed A$1.38 billion ($1.43 billion) buyout by Hanlong
Mining, reported the Wall Street Journal citing a person
familiar with the matter.* The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi Plc, Samin Tan,
faces questions over whether he was working on a controversial
"divorce deal" with the mining group's Indonesian backers months
before it was announced, reported the Telegraph.* Amazon.Com Inc, the world's largest online
retailer, is in talks to buy Saraiva SA Livreiros Editores
, a Brazilian bookseller, Bloomberg reported citing a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.* The publisher of The Guardian and The Observer is
preparing to axe the print editions of the newspapers, despite
the hopes of Alan Rusbridger, editor in chief, to keep them
running for several years. Senior figures at Guardian News &
Media (GNM) are discussing the move to an entirely online
operation, reported the Telegraph.* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has
inked India's biggest commercial real estate acquisition deal,
which will give it a 50 percent stake in a Bangalore
builder-owned portfolio of three business parks for $200
million, reported the Economic Times.