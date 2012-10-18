Oct 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * Sprint Nextel Corp is negotiating a deal that would give it control of its partner Clearwire Corp without the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * In a move that will dismay industry executives openly critical of EU competition policy, Joaquín Almunia, the bloc's antitrust enforcer, is pressing Hutchison Whampoa Ltd to sell off spectrum as a condition for clearing its proposed 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) takeover of France Telecom SA's Orange Austria, the Financial Times reported.* West African-focused iron ore producer Sundance Resources Ltd has received a long-awaited letter from China Development Bank, or CDB, indicating its financial support for a proposed A$1.38 billion ($1.43 billion) buyout by Hanlong Mining, reported the Wall Street Journal citing a person familiar with the matter.* The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi Plc, Samin Tan, faces questions over whether he was working on a controversial "divorce deal" with the mining group's Indonesian backers months before it was announced, reported the Telegraph.* Amazon.Com Inc, the world's largest online retailer, is in talks to buy Saraiva SA Livreiros Editores , a Brazilian bookseller, Bloomberg reported citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.* The publisher of The Guardian and The Observer is preparing to axe the print editions of the newspapers, despite the hopes of Alan Rusbridger, editor in chief, to keep them running for several years. Senior figures at Guardian News & Media (GNM) are discussing the move to an entirely online operation, reported the Telegraph.* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has inked India's biggest commercial real estate acquisition deal, which will give it a 50 percent stake in a Bangalore builder-owned portfolio of three business parks for $200 million, reported the Economic Times.