* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has indicated it will
make a "substantial cash offer" for media conglomerate Pearson
Plc's Penguin Group, joining the race for the book
publisher, the Sunday Times reported.
* Barclays Plc is to cut the salaries of some of
its leading investment bankers by as much as half in a bid to
reduce costs and show that the bank has fundamentally changed
following the financial crisis, the Sunday Telegraph reported. link.reuters.com/zuk63t
* Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza Group AG has
not been engaged in any takeover talks with a potential buyer,
its Chairman Rolf Soiron was quoted as saying in the
SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.
* Virgin Money founder Richard Branson says the bank could
consider a stock market flotation, but sets no date, the Sunday
Express reported.
* VimpelCom Ltd will sell several of its emerging
market businesses in Africa and Asia as part of a
rationalisation of its global telecoms operations to focus on
core growth areas, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/qym63t
* TPG, the US private equity group created out of the buyout
of Continental Airlines 20 years ago, has emerged as a bidder
for Stansted, London's third biggest airport, the Financial
Times reported. link.reuters.com/rym63t
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appoints UBS AG
to advise it on disposal of branches to comply with
European state aid rules, the Sunday Express reported.
* Global PE majors Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP
and Apollo Global Management LLC have shown interest in
buying a stake in the Mumbai-based agri-poultry business firm,
Godrej Agrovet Ltd, the Business Standard reported. link.reuters.com/tuk63t
