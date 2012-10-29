(Adds items on VimpelCom and TPG) Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday * Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has indicated it will make a "substantial cash offer" for media conglomerate Pearson Plc's Penguin Group, joining the race for the book publisher, the Sunday Times reported. * Barclays Plc is to cut the salaries of some of its leading investment bankers by as much as half in a bid to reduce costs and show that the bank has fundamentally changed following the financial crisis, the Sunday Telegraph reported. link.reuters.com/zuk63t * Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza Group AG has not been engaged in any takeover talks with a potential buyer, its Chairman Rolf Soiron was quoted as saying in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday. * Virgin Money founder Richard Branson says the bank could consider a stock market flotation, but sets no date, the Sunday Express reported. * VimpelCom Ltd will sell several of its emerging market businesses in Africa and Asia as part of a rationalisation of its global telecoms operations to focus on core growth areas, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/qym63t * TPG, the US private equity group created out of the buyout of Continental Airlines 20 years ago, has emerged as a bidder for Stansted, London's third biggest airport, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/rym63t * Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appoints UBS AG to advise it on disposal of branches to comply with European state aid rules, the Sunday Express reported. * Global PE majors Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Apollo Global Management LLC have shown interest in buying a stake in the Mumbai-based agri-poultry business firm, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, the Business Standard reported. link.reuters.com/tuk63t (Compiled by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore)