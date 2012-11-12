Nov 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Royal Bank of Scotland has kick-started the
process to dispose of the 316-branch business rejected by
Santander, formally appointing investment bank UBS to
run the sale, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.
* General Motors Co is closing in on a deal to buy
Ally Financial Inc's European and Latin America
operations for around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing a person familiar with the talks.
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed
to sell around a dozen car rental locations at U.S. airports as
a remedy to win over U.S. regulators for its proposed
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc, The
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Malaysia's Petronas aims to overcome Canada's
opposition to its $5.2 billion bid for Progress Energy Resources
by adding more independent directors to the board of
the gas producer, the Financial Times reported.