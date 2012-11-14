Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Carlyle is to lead a $210 million private equity
investment in an African agricultural commodity merchant that is
one of the world's largest traders of cashew nuts, the Financial
Times reported. The purchase of a minority stake in Export
Trading Group will give the Tanzania-based company an enterprise
value of more than $1 billion, the report said.
* A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO
is seeking to acquire a roughly $1 billion stake in
a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal
, South Korean financial publication Money Today
reported on Wednesday.