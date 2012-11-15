Nov 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* News Corp is closing in on a deal to buy a
minority stake in New York regional sports network YES, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing three people with knowledge of
the negotiations.
* The chief executive of bankrupt AMR Corp,
parent of American Airlines, told creditors that a merger with
US Airways Group Inc would need to result in creditors
receiving a large share of equity in a combined airline for a
deal to proceed, the Wall Street Journal reported.