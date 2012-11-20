Nov 20 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Tuesday: * China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd has accepted management and employment conditions set by the Canadian government to win approval for its $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen Inc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. * Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.