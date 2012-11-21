Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* News Corp, owner of HarperCollins Publishers, has
expressed interest to CBS Corp about acquiring its Simon
& Schuster book business, the Wall Street Journal reported
citing people familiar with the talks but said discussions were
preliminary.* Former Cairn India executive Rahul Dhir is
teaming up with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to
set up an international oil and gas exploration and production
company focused on promising assets in sub-Saharan Africa, the
Economic Times reported.* Oil & Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest energy
explorer, is planning to sell dollar bonds to fund the $1
billion acquisition of a stake in oilfields in Azerbaijan,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.