Dec 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media: * Swiss bank UBS AG is close to a settlement with U.S. and British authorities and is expected to pay more than $450 million over claims that some of its employees submitted false Libor rates, the New York Times reported. * It will take a decade to fully return Royal Bank of Scotland to the private sector, the state-owned lender has predicted, according to the UK's Times newspaper on Monday. The bank plans to be ready to start paying dividends in late 2014, the Times reported, without citing a source. * HSBC is planning to sell four sub-prime loan portfolios worth a total of $2.7 billion in the next year, with hedge funds already expressing an interest, the Telegraph reported. () * Google is facing the prospect of a multi million-pound tax bill in the United Kingdom after Revenue & Customs opened a review into the internet company's tax returns for the past six years, the Times reported. () * Italian airport operator SEA SpA has cancelled plans to list on the Milan stock exchange after weak take-up by investors and bickering among the main shareholders about the price. () * Cerberus Capital Management LP, working on an acquisition of Supervalu Inc has indicated it is willing to pursue multiple options for the troubled grocer, including a deal to buy Supervalu's entire business and another to purchase its Albertsons stores, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()