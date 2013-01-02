BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
Jan 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp is considering raising more than 100 billion yen ($1.16 billion) this spring to bolster its capital base, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: