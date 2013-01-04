BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Jan 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi have shown interest in Bausch & Lomb Inc, the eye-care company Warburg Pincus is seeking to sell for at least $10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is investigating the trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief investment office and is preparing an enforcement action, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the situation. ()
* Spain's largest bank Santander will cut 3,000 jobs following its planned merger with its Banesto subsidiary, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources from unions and close to the bank.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively