(Adds Reliance, Nine Entertainment, Wuthelam Group, Nokia
Siemens, Independent News & Media)
Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Reliance Industries Ltd plans to spend more than
$2 billion on Venezuelan oil fields, betting President Hugo
Chavez's failing health won't lead to political upheaval,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the
decision. (link.reuters.com/wed45t)
* Nine Entertainment's creditors have approved a $3.6
billion recapitalisation scheme that will see U.S. hedge funds
take control of one of Australia's best known TV networks,
paving the way for a possible listing in 2014, a source familiar
with the situation said.
* Hong Kong paint maker Wuthelam Group plans to launch an
open bid for a controlling 45 percent stake in Japan's Nippon
Paint Co for about 70 billion yen ($778 million) to
expand market share overseas, public broadcaster NHK said on
Monday.
* Restructuring specialist Hilco is the frontrunner in the
battle to save music retailer HMV from administration, British
media reported.
* Santander is considering making a 2 billion pound
($3.2 billion) bid for National Australia Bank's UK
business to accelerate its British expansion, the Sunday Times
reported citing unnamed sources.
* Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is planning to
raise as much as 700 million euros ($930 million) from public
markets in the spring to pay down debt and fund investment, the
Financial Times said on its website on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the plan.
* Irish publishing group Independent News & Media
has received offers of around 150 million euros ($199.3 million)
for its South African unit, about 100 million euros less than
the expected price tag, Ireland's Sunday Business Post newspaper
reported.
* The boards of Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real
Estate, Abu Dhabi's biggest real estate developers,
have approved a state-backed merger of the firms through a share
swap, sources familiar with the matter said.
* L&T Finance is in advanced stages of negotiations to buy
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in India, the
Business Standard reported.
* Private equity firm EQT has pulled the sale of German
academic publisher Springer Science+Business Media because it
believes it can achieve a better price later in the year, the
Financial Times reported on its website.
(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan and Mark Potter)