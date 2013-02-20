Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners are readying a bid for France's Elior that values the catering company at 3.5 billion euros ($4.67 billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Vodafone has hired its long-time bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible multi-billion-euro bid for German cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters.

* Motor insurer Esure has appointed brokers Numis and Canaccord as the company speeds up plans for a stock market launch, the Financial Times reported.

* Warner Music has reached a deal with two independent record label groups as it seeks regulatory approval for its 487 million pound ($752.08 million) acquisition of former EMI labels, the Financial Times reported.