BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to buy General Electric's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), sources familiar with the matter said, pitting it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).
* International Business Machines Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.
* Glencore International Plc, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, Joe White Maltings, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* McKee Foods Corp is set to acquire Hostess Brands Inc's Drake's snack cake business for $27.5 million after no other qualified bids were submitted, according to a source close to the matter.
* Indian state-owned explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd have made a joint first-round bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter told Reuters.
* DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television provider has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT, complicating the sale of the Brazilian telecommunications operator, a DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.