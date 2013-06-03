June 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Kion Group, the world's second-biggest maker of
fork lift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp, is
close to announcing plans for an initial public share offer, two
people familiar with the matter said.
* Debt-laden Spanish telecoms company Telefonica SA
is considering the sale of its O2 Ireland mobile operator after
receiving interest from potential suitors, the Financial Times
reported.
* The Co-operative Group could dispose of its
travel agency arm, a joint venture with Thomas Cook, as
part of its plan to shore up its finances. ()
* German publisher Springer Science+Business Media
might announce plans for an initial public share
offer within the next two weeks, a source familiar with the
matter said.
* Hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors LP is bracing for about $3.5 billion in redemptions
from outside investors as a probe into insider trading at his
$15 billion fund intensifies, the Wall Street Journal reported.