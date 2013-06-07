June 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank
in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to
the bank said.
* British utility Centrica is in talks to buy a
stake in shale gas-driller Cuadrilla Resources' Bowland Shale
licences in Lancashire, England, the Financial Times reported,
without citing sources.
* Blackstone Group and a partner agreed to acquire a
controlling stake in Alphaville Urbanismo, a Brazilian high-end
residential developer, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh
is reviewing options for its locomotives business,
including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.