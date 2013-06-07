GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
June 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to the bank said.
* British utility Centrica is in talks to buy a stake in shale gas-driller Cuadrilla Resources' Bowland Shale licences in Lancashire, England, the Financial Times reported, without citing sources.
* Blackstone Group and a partner agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Alphaville Urbanismo, a Brazilian high-end residential developer, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh is reviewing options for its locomotives business, including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
