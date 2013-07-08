July 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in talks
to buy the Bakrie family's 23.8 percent stake in
Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc, a report on
Sunday said.
* Singapore state investor Temasek has not
approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion
pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking
Group, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.
* Canada's two biggest pension funds are separately looking
for partners to potentially bid on Rio Tinto's
stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, the Wall Street Journal
said on Friday, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
* China-based staff of GlaxoSmithKline Plc allegedly
handed doctors cash and other rewards for prescribing Botox,
according to the Wall Street Journal, the latest scandal to hit
the British drugmaker which is under investigation by Chinese
police.