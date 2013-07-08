July 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in talks to buy the Bakrie family's 23.8 percent stake in Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc, a report on Sunday said.

* Singapore state investor Temasek has not approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

* Canada's two biggest pension funds are separately looking for partners to potentially bid on Rio Tinto's stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* China-based staff of GlaxoSmithKline Plc allegedly handed doctors cash and other rewards for prescribing Botox, according to the Wall Street Journal, the latest scandal to hit the British drugmaker which is under investigation by Chinese police.