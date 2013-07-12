July 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Germany's Siemens has received tentative offers
for the postal automation and baggage-handling division being
sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed non-core
assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
* German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe has
attracted bidding interest from several rivals, which have been
asked to submit tentative offers by the end of next week, three
people familiar with the process told Reuters.
* A state-owned Qatari entity has held initial talks with
German utility RWE about buying its DEA oil and gas
exploration and production unit, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is preparing a higher bid
for computer maker Dell Inc ahead of a key shareholder
meeting after proxy firms endorsed founder Michael Dell's $24.4
billion buyout offer, Bloomberg TV reported.