BRIEF-CIM Commercial Trust declares special dividend
* Sets cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Germany's Siemens AG and Allianz SE may be interested in taking stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.
* Source Bioscience Plc says in advanced talks to acquire Vindon Healthcare
* AT&T Inc is drawing a takeover wishlist of wireless carriers in Europe, from giants Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc assets to U.K. mobile-phone venture EE, according to people familiar with the company's plans, Bloomberg reported. ()
* Sets cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* Commscope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement