July 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Two of the options suggested by activist shareholder
Nelson Peltz on Wednesday for PepsiCo Inc are unlikely,
according to a source familiar with PepsiCo's thinking.
* U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers is in the final
stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds ($682.8
million) of Northern Rock loans from the British government, the
Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
* Overseas Union Enterprise will raise about
$600.2 million ($476 million) after pricing the initial public
offering of its hospitality trust at the bottom of its
indicative price range, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said.