July 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* French conglomerate Vivendi is set to announce the sale of its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to Dubai-based Etisalat in one of the biggest emerging market deals this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Spain's Telefonica is in advanced talks to buy KPN's German unit E-Plus in a 5-billion-euro ($6.6 billion) deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc is in late-stage talks to sell its denim business Lucky Brand to private equity firm Advent International, according to three sources familiar with the process.

* A consortium led by steelmaker Aperam has made the only binding offer so far for Finnish group Outokumpu's stainless steel plant in Terni, Italy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in preliminary talks to sell part of its financing arm to Banco Santander or merge it with the Spanish bank's assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG are among the suitors preparing bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, the drugmaker that snubbed an unsolicited offer from Amgen Inc, Bloomberg reported two people familiar with the matter as saying. ()