July 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc is in
late-stage talks to sell its denim business Lucky Brand to
private equity firm Advent International, according to three
sources familiar with the process.
* A consortium led by steelmaker Aperam has made the only
binding offer so far for Finnish group Outokumpu's
stainless steel plant in Terni, Italy, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in
preliminary talks to sell part of its financing arm to Banco
Santander or merge it with the Spanish bank's assets,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and Novartis
AG are among the suitors preparing bids for Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc, the drugmaker that snubbed an
unsolicited offer from Amgen Inc, Bloomberg reported
two people familiar with the matter as saying. ()