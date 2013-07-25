July 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is backing Michael's Dell's sweetened $24.6 billion bid for Dell Inc , does not support an increase of the buyout consortium's offer to $14 per share, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* German carmaker BMW is planning to buy a 2 percent stake in Britain's Chargemaster, a provider of electric vehicle charging points, according to a source close to the deal.

* CKE Inc, the restaurant group that operates the Carl's Jr and Hardees fast food chains, is exploring a potential sale after postponing its initial public offering last year, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. drugmakers Perrigo Co and Forest Laboratories Inc are preparing to submit takeover bids for Elan Corp this week and the Irish drugmaker hopes to announce a sale as early as next week, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Hulu's owners called off talks with Time Warner Cable Inc over the cable operator's plan to take a 25 percent stake in the video streaming site, after failing to agree on a price, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

* Zulily, a flash sales company which sell merchandise in short term on heavily discounted events each day, hired investment banks in recent weeks to advise the fast-growing e-commerce company on a possible initial public offering, according to two people familiar with the situation.

* Private equity group Carlyle has entered exclusive talks to buy family-owned German wood processing group Klenk Holz AG and hopes to clinch a deal this month, two people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

* U.S. auto lender Ally Financial Inc is planning an initial public offering that could raise $2 billion to $4 billion as soon as early next year, sources familiar with the situation said.

* Yankee Candle Co, the scented-candle maker owned by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, is pursuing an initial public offering after dropping an attempt to sell itself earlier this year, Bloomberg reported quoting people with knowledge of the situation. ()