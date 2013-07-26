July 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United
Petroleum is exploring a potential sale or a joint venture of
the business that has a value of about A$1 billion ($921
million) including debt, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC has
tapped Goldman Sachs Group to find a buyer for packaging
company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that could fetch around $800
million, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Russian oil major Rosneft is seeking a stake in
Azerbaijan's Absheron gas project, sources close to the talks
said, in the latest move that may help it become a competitor of
Russia's gas exporter Gazprom.
* The Bank of Italy has told mid-sized lender Banca Popolare
di Milano to revive a now-frozen plan to turn the
cooperative lender into a joint-stock company, sources close to
the matter said on Thursday.
* Malaysia's state pension fund will invest half a billion
euros ($660 million) in industrial property in Germany and
office space in France, according to sources familiar with the
deals, signalling growing appetite for high-yielding property
assets as Europe's main economies show signs of
recovery.
* Blue Bird Group, the biggest taxi operator in Indonesia,
plans to seek at least $600 million in an initial public
offering in the country, three people with knowledge of the
matter said, Bloomberg reported.()