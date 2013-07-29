July 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday without being confirmed by the companies:

* Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) is close to buying U.S. luxury department store Saks Inc, according to a media report.

* Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for European nuclear fuel maker Urenco, Britain's Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.