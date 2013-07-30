July 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Barclays is planning to issue about 5 billion
pounds of new shares to help plug a 7 billion pound capital
shortfall triggered by new UK regulatory demands, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* AMR Corp's American Airlines and US Airways
will win EU approval for their $11 billion merger to
become the world's largest carrier after agreeing to cede slots
on a transatlantic route, three persons familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
* Twentieth Television, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox, plans to market reruns of the Fox
network's long-running animated comedy "The Simpsons" and is
targeting a package of up to $1 billion, a person with knowledge
of the plans said on Monday.
* Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp have
resumed talks about how to resolve a dispute about a partnership
deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* Telecoms group Vimpelcom has agreed to sell two of
its sub-Saharan assets for about $100 million and is bidding for
Pakistan's mobile operator Warid Telecom, two banking sources
familiar with the matter said.
* OzForex Pty, an online foreign exchange company backed by
Macquarie Group Ltd and Carlyle Group LP, is
considering an initial public offering that may raise as much as
A$500 million ($460.23 million), three people with knowledge of
the matter said, Bloomberg reported. ()