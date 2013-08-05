Aug 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Private equity firm MBK Partners is in exclusive talks to
buy a controlling stake in ING Groep's South Korean
insurance unit, a source briefed on the matter said on
Monday.
* Management software company Compuware Corp has
renewed efforts to sell itself, courting not just the buyers of
rival BMC Software Inc but also CA Technologies Inc
and other buyout firms, several people familiar with the
matter said.
* Sports nutrition beverage company CytoSport, the parent of
Muscle Milk, is considering an initial public offering later
this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
* Lukoil, Russia's No.2 crude producer, has its
sights set on Iraq's northern Kirkuk oilfield that straddles the
border with the autonomous Kurdish region and is a flashpoint in
relations between the two sides, an industry source said on
Friday.
* Gavilon, which earlier this year sold its grain-trading
business, has retained Barclays to help it find a buyer
for its remaining energy business in a deal that could fetch
around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is
exploring a sale of TNT Crane & Rigging Inc, one of the largest
U.S. crane service providers, in a deal that could fetch more
than $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said
this week.