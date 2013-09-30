Sept 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Royal Dutch Shell plans to sell its 106,000-acre
stake in the Eagle Ford shale formation in South Texas, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd and
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd are
considering a bid for Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd, according
to people familiar with the matter.
* Toronto-listed oil company Pacific Rubiales,
Colombia's second-biggest producer of crude, could buy rival
Petrominerales next Monday, two sources familiar with
the situation told Reuters on Friday, after shares in the
companies had been halted.
* King.com Ltd, the British mobile gaming company best known
for its hit puzzle game 'Candy Crush Saga', has filed
confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) in the
United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Creditors are set to provide $5.9 billion in financing to
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), a person involved in
the talks told Reuters on Monday, offering a lifeline to the
embattled owner of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
* Shares in OZ Minerals jumped more than 6 percent
on Monday after a British newspaper reported that Glencore
Xstrata is considering a takeover offer for the
Australian copper miner after acquiring up to a 10 percent
stake.
* Mexican conglomerate Alfa, which manufactures
car parts, petrochemicals and other products, is planning an
initial public offering of its food unit Sigma Alimentos,
Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* Goldman Sachs' private equity unit is close to
buying a stake in Denmark's oil and gas group DONG Energy
, Danish business daily Borsen reported on Friday.
* AXA is set to confirm the closing of a deal to
spin off its private-equity arm early this week, the head of AXA
Private Equity said in an interview with the Financial Times.