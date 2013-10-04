Oct 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Steve A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors is in discussions to
sell its reinsurance business as the $14 billion hedge fund
deals with the fallout of a long-running insider trading probe,
four people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
* One of Canada's largest discount chains, Giant Tiger
Stores Ltd, is exploring a sale that could value it at about
$800 million, three people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Finmeccanica's board will meet on Friday to
decide on an offer from state-owned agency Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti to buy a 80-90 percent stake in its power engineering
unit Ansaldo Energia, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* George Cultraro, the former New York-based global head of
crude oil and refined products for Barclays Capital, has joined
Bank of America Merrill Lynch as global head of crude oil
trading, industry sources said on Thursday. The news was first
reported by energy trade publication SparkSpread.
* U.S. retailer RadioShack Corp has received several
offers for new financing, including one from current lenders
Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* American Pacific Corp, which makes chemicals used
in the pharmaceutical and aerospace industries, is considering
selling itself, according to three sources familiar with the
matter.
* Dozens of strategic and private equity players including
Bloomberg News and Warburg Pincus are circling Pearson's
financial news provider Mergermarket ahead of an Oct. 7
deadline for first-round bids, several industry sources close to
the deal told Reuters.
* French floor maker Tarkett, which is 50 percent owned by
U.S. private equity firm KKR, is set to launch an
initial public offering that could value the company at as much
as 2.5 billion euros ($3.41 billion), the Financial Times said
on Thursday.