Oct 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said.

* Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has led an investment round of about $200 million in fledgling U.S. retail website ShopRunner Inc, a source with knowledge of the deal said, making one of its largest U.S. investments as it prepares to go public.

* Singapore global utility services company Sembcorp will purchase a majority stake in NCC Power Projects for roughly 5 billion rupees ($81.18 million), two people with direct knowledge of the development told the Economic Times. ()

* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the Texas power generator taken private in the biggest leveraged buyout ever, is close to obtaining a loan of more than $3 billion ahead of a bankruptcy filing that may come this month, four people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

* Vivendi has hired Societe Generale and Citigroup C.N as lead banks to prepare a stock market listing of SFR, its struggling French telecoms unit, as it seeks to remake itself as a media group focused on music and pay-TV, a source said.