Oct 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry
to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of
attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some
restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said.
* Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has led an
investment round of about $200 million in fledgling U.S. retail
website ShopRunner Inc, a source with knowledge of the deal
said, making one of its largest U.S. investments as it prepares
to go public.
* Singapore global utility services company Sembcorp
will purchase a majority stake in NCC Power Projects
for roughly 5 billion rupees ($81.18 million), two people with
direct knowledge of the development told the Economic Times. ()
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the Texas power
generator taken private in the biggest leveraged buyout ever, is
close to obtaining a loan of more than $3 billion ahead of a
bankruptcy filing that may come this month, four people with
knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* Vivendi has hired Societe Generale and
Citigroup C.N as lead banks to prepare a stock market listing of
SFR, its struggling French telecoms unit, as it seeks to remake
itself as a media group focused on music and pay-TV, a source
said.