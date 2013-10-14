Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Netflix Inc is in talks with several U.S. cable television companies including Comcast Corp and Suddenlink Communications to make its streaming video service available through their set-top boxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Japan is looking to allow private sector funds and trust banks to manage a part of its $1.27-trillion pool of foreign exchange reserves in a drive to manage them better, a government source told Reuters on Sunday.

* Malaysia's UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd, an offshore and drilling services firm, has raised about 2.36 billion ringgit ($740 million) in its IPO, pricing it at the top of expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Sunday.

* Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an 8 billion pound ($12.8 billion) bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* European shipping group Eurogate plans to bid for the chance to run two private ports to be built on Israel's Mediterranean coast, Israel's TheMarker newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Glencore Xstrata and Vale have revived talks over a potential combination of the mining groups' nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut costs as prices for the metal languish, sources familiar with the situation said.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen is preparing a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French government would take matching stakes in the carmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

* At least seven potential buyers are in the running to bid for a minority holding in Italian fashion house Versace, which plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake to fund growth, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Friday.

* German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann has attracted offers valuing the company at 1.1-1.3 billion euros ($1.5-1.8 billion), three people familiar with the sale said.

* Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has attracted bids of more than 800 million Swiss francs ($880 million) for its Metco operations from strategic and financial investors, three people familiar with the process said.

* Crestview Partners is seeking a buyer for Key Safety Systems, a supplier of airbags, seatbelt systems and other car safety components that could be valued at more than $800 million, according to several people familiar with the matter.