Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Netflix Inc is in talks with several U.S. cable television companies including Comcast Corp and Suddenlink Communications to make its streaming video service available through their set-top boxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Japan is looking to allow private sector funds and trust banks to manage a part of its $1.27-trillion pool of foreign exchange reserves in a drive to manage them better, a government source told Reuters on Sunday.
* Malaysia's UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd, an offshore and drilling services firm, has raised about 2.36 billion ringgit ($740 million) in its IPO, pricing it at the top of expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Sunday.
* Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an 8 billion pound ($12.8 billion) bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
* European shipping group Eurogate plans to bid for the chance to run two private ports to be built on Israel's Mediterranean coast, Israel's TheMarker newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Glencore Xstrata and Vale have revived talks over a potential combination of the mining groups' nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut costs as prices for the metal languish, sources familiar with the situation said.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen is preparing a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French government would take matching stakes in the carmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
* At least seven potential buyers are in the running to bid for a minority holding in Italian fashion house Versace, which plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake to fund growth, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Friday.
* German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann has attracted offers valuing the company at 1.1-1.3 billion euros ($1.5-1.8 billion), three people familiar with the sale said.
* Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has attracted bids of more than 800 million Swiss francs ($880 million) for its Metco operations from strategic and financial investors, three people familiar with the process said.
* Crestview Partners is seeking a buyer for Key Safety Systems, a supplier of airbags, seatbelt systems and other car safety components that could be valued at more than $800 million, according to several people familiar with the matter.
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc dove into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.